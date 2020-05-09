 Press "Enter" to skip to content

United Airlines posts quarterly loss, shores up $9.6…

By Denis Bedoya on May 9, 2020

April 30 – United Airlines Holdings Inc on Thursday posted a first-quarter loss of $1.7 billion, including charges against investments in Latin America that have soured as the coronavirus pandemic jolts travel industries worldwide.

Chicago-based United said it had $9.6 billion in liquidity as of April 29 and that its cash burn would range between $40 million and $45 million per day in the second quarter.

The net loss to March 31 compares with a $292 million profit a year earlier. On an adjusted net basis, United’s net loss was $639 million.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *