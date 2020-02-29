Universal Credit: Available support for housing costs including grants up to £36,000

UNIVERSAL CREDIT brings other support and benefits on top of the monthly payments it provides. For eligible claimants, it is possible to receive help with phone services, additional living costs and water bills.

Universal Credit is a singular payment to help with living costs. It’s paid monthly and is designed to help those on low incomes or who are out of work. The new system is designed to simplify previously existing benefit payments. Universal Credit has, so far, replaced child tax credit, housing benefit, income support, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance and working tax credit. As it stands, benefit claimants do not have to switch over to the new Universal Credit system so long as their circumstances do not change. The rollout of Universal Credit has been controversial since it was launched and the full rollout has been delayed many times.

Despite this, the new system does offer some new and unique perks. Universal Credit receivers may get additional support if they are on a particularly low income or they have fallen on hard times. If a claimant has no income whatsoever, they may be able to receive the “BT Basic” package. BT Basic is a low cost phone service offered by BT which is designed specifically for people on low incomes.The service aims to help with budgeting.

It provides more call types to be included within the predetermined call allowance. Along with this a new “price cap” is included to ensure money is saved. The application for this service is done directly through BT. They will need to be called and they will require a number of personal details, which includes national insurance numbers and information on what benefits are being claimed. They then take this information and work with the department for work and pensions to see if the claimant qualifies.

Claimants with specific disabilities could also receive a disabled facilities grant. This is a grant from a local council that allows changes to be made to the claimant’s home. The changes will be focused around making their living situation more comfortable and safe. Examples that the government provides include widening of doors, ramp installations, stairlifts, new heating systems and lighting controls. These grants, depending on specific circumstances, could be as high as £36,000.

The council could even reduce the tax bill a Universal Credit claimant pays. If the claimant is on a particularly low income, they can apply for a council tax reduction (sometimes called council tax support). The tax bill could be reduced by as much as 100 percent but it will be dependent on very specific circumstances. It will be dependant on where the claimant lives as each council has a different scheme as well as living arrangements, such as how many people are living in the house.