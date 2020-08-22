Universal Credit claimants can apply for this extra discount ‘straight away’ – have you?

UNIVERSAL CREDIT is a payment intended to help with living costs, such as if a person is out of work, unable to work, or on a low income. It may be that recipients of this payment can also get Council Tax Reduction – meaning they get a discount on this outgoing.

As the millions of Universal Credit claimants will be aware, the first payment after making a claim takes up to five weeks – a time frame which is made up of a one month assessment period and up to seven days for the payment to reach the claimant’s account. During this waiting time, a person may opt to apply for an advance.

However, it’s important to be aware that the advance must be paid back to the DWP. This must be done within 12 months and starting out of the first payment – although it’s down to the claimant as to how long they spread out the repayments. Once a person has made a claim for Universal Credit, there is another form of support they can apply for. This is the Council Tax Reduction – which could mean some face a reduced council tax bill.

In some cases, it may mean that people end up needing to pay no council tax at all. And, despite the waiting time for the cash payment to come through, this discount can be applied for “straight away”. Guidance on the Understanding Universal Credit part of GOV.UK states: “If you receive Universal Credit you may have to pay less in Council Tax, but you will need to apply for that separately. “You can start the process to apply for Council Tax Reduction on GOV.UK.

“You can apply for a Council Tax Reduction straight away – you do not need to wait until your claim for Universal Credit has been approved or paid.” While Universal Credit is paid via the DWP, the Council Tax Reduction is something people need to apply to their local council for. Council Tax Reduction replaced Council Tax Benefit in April 2013. The current discount scheme is sometimes called Council Tax Support.

Once a person has applied, those who are eligible will get a discount on their council tax bill. This is not available in Northern Ireland, where there is a different scheme. Some may wonder whether their individual circumstances actually mean they can apply. “You can apply if you own your home, rent, are unemployed or working,” confirms the government on the website.