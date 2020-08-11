Universal Credit claimants could get hundreds extra paid into bank account – how it works

UNIVERSAL CREDIT is a payment intended to help with living costs such as for those who are out of work, unable to work, or on a low income. Some claimants may be able to boost their bank balance via a particular scheme.

Setting aside savings for the future is understandably not always the priority, particularly when making ends meet is a struggle. However, there may be a way for some people – including some Universal Credit claimants – could benefit from a savings boost.

The Help to Save scheme allows certain people who are entitled to Working Tax Credit or receiving Universal Credit to get a bonus on amounts they save in the Help to Save account. Over the course of four years, the savers can get a bonus of 50 pence for every £1 they set aside in the account. And, for those worried about whether their money would be safe, GOV.UK states that as Help to Save is backed by the government, all savings in the scheme are secure. It’s important to be aware that there is a limit when it comes to monthly savings with this account.

As such, there’s a maximum amount a person can get via this 50 percent bonus on savings. Savers can pay between £1 and £50 into the account each calendar month. But, that’s not to say they need to pay in money every month. It can be done as many times in the month as desired, although only until the £50 limit is reached.

So, if £50 has been saved in the account by August 11, then the account holder couldn’t pay in any more until September 1. The bonus money isn’t paid straight away, but instead at the end of the second and fourth years. After the first two years, the first bonus will be paid, if the account holder has been using it to save. The amount will be 50 percent of the highest balance saved so far. Should they continue to save, after four years, the saver will get a final bonus.

This will be 50 percent of the difference between the highest balance saved in the first two years (years one and two), and the highest balance saved in the last two years (years three and four). Should the highest balance not increase, then the final bonus will not be earned. With £50 being the monthly limit one can pay in, a maximum of £2,400 can be saved across four years. As such, the most that a person can earn from the savings in four years is £1,200 in bonus money. Rather than this savings boost being paid into the Help to Save account, the payment is made into the savers’ bank account.