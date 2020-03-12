Universal Credit: Cold Weather Payment triggered – affected postcodes listed

UNIVERSAL CREDIT and Pension Credit claimants may be among a number of other benefits recipients receiving a £25 payment, after the Cold Weather Payment was triggered in certain areas of the UK recently.

Who is eligible for Cold Weather Payments?

Cold Weather Payment postcode checker

Cold Weather Payment: Postcodes triggered

The DWP has confirmed that Cold Weather Payments have been made in certain areas of Scotland, after the temperature plunged minus-7C (19.4F) in Aberdeenshire recently. The Cold Weather Payment scheme runs from November 1 to March 31, and it is there to support vulnerable households during prolonged cold snaps.

Areas where freezing conditions have triggered the £25 benefit payment recently include Braemar and Loch Glascarnoch. The payment is paid automatically to those eligible in the affected area. It does not affect any other benefits a person may be recieving, and it is paid automatically into the same bank or building society account as the one used to pay benefits. People who are enittled to the payment will usually receive it within 14 working days of the Cold Weather Payment being triggered.

Work and Pensions Minister Baroness Stedman-Scott said: “Sustained periods of cold weather can cause people to worry about their fuel bills so it is critical the most vulnerable get the support when they need it most. “We know how important it is to keep homes warm during any cold snap. Cold weather and winter fuel payments help people can keep the heating on.” The Cold Weather Payment, which is run by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) from November to March 31 each winter, offers people on certain benefits £25 for each period of unseasonably cold weather. The payments can be made if the average temperature in that area is recorded as or forecast to be zero degrees Celsius or below for seven days in a row.

Who is eligible for Cold Weather Payments? In order to be eligible for a Cold Weather Payment, an individual must be in receipt of a qualifying ebenfit, as well as meeting one of the additional critera. Universal Credit – if the indiviudal’s not employed or self-employed

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Pension Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest Be in receipt of a disability or pension premium

Have a child under five living with them

Be in receipt of Child Tax Credit that includes a disability or severe disability element

Have a health condition or disability and have limited capability for work

Be in the work-related activity group or support group

Have a severe or enhanced disability premium

Have a disabled child in the household – if the person is receiving Universal Credit they will receive a CWP where this applies, whether they are working or not

Cold Weather Payment postcode checker While the Cold Weather Payment is paid automatically, it may be that a person wants to check to see whether they’re due a payment. If an individual is on a qualifying benefit, they can check if their postcode has been triggered for a payment online, via Gov.uk’s Cold Weather Payments postcode checker. If a person thinks they should have received a payment but haven’t, then they are directed to check the Cold Weather Payment: How to Claim section at the Gov.uk website.

Cold Weather Payment: Postcodes triggered So far this season, only Scotland has seen weather which is cold enough to trigger Cold Weather Payments. The weather stations reporting cold weather for a period of seven days from February 23, 2020 include Braemar and Loch Glascarnoch. Postcodes triggered include: AB35-36, PH10-11, PH18, IV4, IV6, IV7, IV14- IV16, IV23-24, IV63.

Who is eligible for Cold Weather Payments?

Cold Weather Payment postcode checker

Cold Weather Payment: Postcodes triggered