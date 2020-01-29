Universal Credit: Government loses appeal against claimants with severe disabilities

UNIVERSAL CREDIT: The Court of Appeal has today dismissed the Government’s appeals against two previous court judgments, which found that the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions had unlawfully discriminated against thousands of severely disabled people who moved onto Universal Credit.

The ruling upholds two successful High Court challenges, which were brought about by claimants TP and AR, in which the courts found that individuals who were previously in receipt of the Severe Disability Premium (SDP), and Enhanced Disability Premium (EDP) are to be protected against a reduction in their income upon moving to Universal Credit.

The first challenge, which was brought about by TP and AR, was won in the High Court in June 2018. The men had had to move onto Universal Credit when they moved into a local authority area where the new system was being rolled out. Under the benefit payment, they lost out on the SDP and EDP, leaving them around £180 a month worse off. The judge found that this was unlawful, because those being moved to a different local authority area were being treated differently to those who moved within their local authority area.

Following the first challenge, the government made attempts to rectify the situation, making regulations which stopped other severely disabled people from moving onto Universal Credit. The government also provided that those affected by the move such as TP and AR – who had already moved onto Universal Credit – would receive retrospective and ongoing recompense. The government chose to recompense TP and AR, and those in a similar position, at a rate of £80 per month – rather than the £180 per month which they had missed out on. TP and AR mounted their second legal challenge, along with a third claimant SXC (represented by Central England Law Centre), arguing that the difference between the two amounts of money was unlawful as they were being treated differently to those remaining on legacy benefits.

In May 2019, the High Court found in their favour. While appealing both judgements, the government increased the top-up payments – providing recompense of £120 per month. A third legal challenge regarding that decision is pending. In a unanimous judgement handed down today, the Court of Appeal agreed with lower courts that the Government had unlawfully discriminated against this cohort of severely disabled claimants.

The court also found that the Government had breached its duty of candour by not disclosing during the first hearing that it had already made a policy decision to stop more severely disabled people from being moved onto the new benefit system, and to provide transitional payments for those that already had. AR said: “We hope that the Court of Appeal ruling will finally bring an end to our fight for severely disabled people not to be disadvantaged by Universal Credit. “It is still so shocking to us that we have had to fight so long and so hard just to get the government to see that their policy is unfair.” Tessa Gregory, from law firm Leigh Day added: “Today’s finding that thousands of severely disabled people have been subject to unlawful discrimination should be a wake-up call for the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.