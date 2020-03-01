Universal Credit: How do advance payments work? Do they need to be repaid?

UNIVERSAL Credit has an advance payment system in place to help people who are waiting for the first payment to come through. When a claimant makes an initial application for Universal Credit, or when someone is moved onto Universal Credit from the old system, there is usually a delay of five weeks before the initial payment arrives.

These advance payments need to be applied for, they will usually not come through automatically. The advance can be applied through an online account or through a Jobcentre Plus work coach. The application requires a few details from the claimant.

The claimant will need to detail why they need the advance, they’ll need to verify your identity and bank details will need to be confirmed. So long as everything is in order, the claimant will usually find out the same day if an advance will be given. While the advance application process is relatively simple, there are instances where requests can be refused. Advances may be refused if the claimant has not had their identity thoroughly checked at the Jobcentre, if they have enough money to last until the first Universal Credit payment comes through, if they live with parents, relatives or friends or if the claimant has access to any final earnings, redundancy payments or accessible savings.

So long as all these details are acceptable and the application is done correctly the advance should be given. These advances are in the form of a loan from the government, meaning that they will need to be paid back one way or another. If an advance is given, the repayments start from the very first Universal Credit payment. Deductions are made directly from the payment, which means that the actual Universal Credit income will likely be lower than expected for some time.

The claimant has up to 12 months to pay back the loan and there is no interest applicable. The claimant will only pay back what they borrowed. If the repayments become problematic for the claimant they may be able to delay them for up to three months but this is only allowed in exceptional circumstances. So long as the systems in place work as intended, the repayments could be completed within the 12 month timeframe with few issues. However, should circumstances change the government do have procedures in place to ensure they get their money back.

Claimants are required to pay advances back even if they stop receiving Universal Credit. Even though the advance is from the government and is aimed to be supportive, it is not a loan that will be waived off after a certain amount of time has passed like student loans. The claimant will have little say in how the repayments are made. Even if the claimant moves from Universal Credit to some other form of benefit, the deductions will still usually continue directly from the benefit payments. Those who come off benefits or Universal Credit entirely will be required to contact the DWP debt management contact centre to arrange repayments.