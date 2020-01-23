Universal Credit is rising in April as benefits freeze ends – how much is the increase?

UNIVERSAL CREDIT will rise in April 2020. Working age benefits, which include Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support and Tax credits will rise by 1.7 percent in line with inflation. Around 2.5 million people on Universal Credit will see their payments rise, with more than 10 million people benefiting across the board.

Universal Credit benefits have remained at the same level since 2015 as part of the “Government’s drive to incentivise work and reduce the deficit”. However, the Government is now taking steps to end the freeze. As Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Thérèse Coffey detailed: “We’re clear the best way for people to improve their lives is through work but we know some people require additional support.

“Our balanced fiscal approach has built a strong economy, with 3.6 million more people in work since 2010. “And it’s that strong economy which allows us to bolster the welfare safety net by increasing benefit payments for working-age claimants now.” Disability benefits and carer’s allowance, which have not been subject to the four year benefit freeze, will also increase by 1.7 percent. The state pension is also due to increase by 3.9 percent under the triple lock system, the largest increase in eight years.

In April the full rate of the UK’s new state pension will increase by £175.20 per week, resulting in an extra £344 a year. The government’s triple lock guarantees that people getting the basic and new state pensions will receive at least a 2.5 percent rise in their pension or, if higher, the average rise in earnings or prices. This year’s increase is tied to wage growth and, as a result of this, will see the basic state pension rise by £1,900 more in cash terms compared to 2010. The full weekly rate of the basic state pension will increase by £5.05 per week, from £129.20 to £134.25 per week. The weekly full rate of the new state pension will increase by £6.60 per week, from £168.60 to £175.20 per week.

However, under transitional arrangements for the state pension, not everyone will get this amount. The new state pension takes National Insurance records into account, as such some people will receive more and others less. Many will likely welcome the rise in benefits, but the negative impact of the benefits freeze may continue to affect lower income families. Analysis by the Resolution Foundation found that the social security safety net for working age families is still eroding relative to earnings and pensions.

Analysis from the Foundation shows that the benefit freeze has baked in lasting cuts, reducing the real terms value of working-age benefits by 6 percent since 2015, leaving the average couple with kids in the bottom half of the income distribution £580 a year worse off. The social security safety net is expected to continue to erode unless there is a change in policy. This is because the 1.7 percent rise is half of the current rate of pay growth. New figures reveal that pay growth between September and November, excluding bonuses, was 3.4 percent.