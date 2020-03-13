Universal Credit: Minimum income floor suspended for coronavirus victims – Budget 2020

UNIVERSAL Credit has seen a radical shake up in the new Budget, as announced by Rishi Sunak yesterday. Claimants will not face a minimum income floor going forward, as part of measures to protect Britons against hardship during the coronavirus outbreak.

Universal Credit payments change each month depending on the claimants circumstances. These circumstances will take into account if the claimant is in a couple or if they have children.

The DWP will work out the claimants payment on a monthly basis taking into account real earnings with how much the claimant expects to earns. This expected amount is called the ‘minimum income floor’ but this rule has just gone through radical changes as the budget has been announced. The minimum income floor is applicable for the gainfully self-employed who have a business that has been running for more than 12 months. It it is calculated using the national minimum wage for the claimants age group multiples by the number of hours they are expected to look for and be available for work. It also includes a deduction for tax and national insurance.

If the self-employed earnings are below the minimum tax floor the government have calculated, the state will use the MIF to work out the Universal Credit paid instead of the actual earnings. This could result in a lower payment than expected but Rishi Sunak confirmed in the March 2020 budget that the MIF will be temporarily lifted to support those who lose income as a result of coronavirus. This is part of the governments plan to respond with temporary measures to what they view is a temporary issues. Mr Sunak made it clear throughout his announcements that coronavirus will impact the British economy negatively but it will rebound in the longterm.



Rishi Sunak announced the the governments response to coronavirus will be “temporary, timely and targeted”. He announced that the government will be providing millions in support for wherever it was needed, particularly the NHS. Mr Sunak announced a £500 million hardship fun for local authorities to be distributed for vulnerable people with the areas. This will likely help people on Universal Credit and other benefits.

Previously the minimum income floor only applied to people who were in the ‘all-work-related requirements group’. This means that the person will be expected to work or look for work. This would have been explained in more detail by the persons specific work coach. However, this will no longer be applicable for anyone who must self-isolate or has been infected by coronavirus as the minimum income floor has been suspended for the time being.