Universal Credit: NHS prescription box changes after patient was left facing £45 penalty

UNIVERSAL CREDIT claimants who meet the criteria for free NHS prescriptions will be able to tick a new box on their prescription forms, following the introduction of the new FP10 forms.

Prescription forms have been updated in a bid to improve the process of receiving free NHS prescriptions for those eligible under Universal Credit. The FP10 forms will be introduced from the end of January 2020.

It will include a tick box in order to indicate when free prescriptions can be claimed under Universal Credit. Including the state benefit on the forms was first announced in October 2017. However, in March 2019, the government said the updated versions of FP10s were still “being prepared for testing”. The lack of the option for Universal credit on previous FP10 forms have been cited as a reason for patients eligible for free prescriptions having wrongly been issued penalty fines.

The changes to the FP10 NHS Prescription Form document, released by the NHS Business Services Authority and the Department of Health & Social Care, explain that a new exemption box “U” for patients who are in receipt of Universal Credit and meet the criteria for free help with health costs. The “U” stands for “Universal Credit and meets the criteria”. Previously, those eligible under Universal Credit have been instructed to tick the box “K – gets income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance” and show their Universal Credit award notice as evidence of entitlement. “Adding a tick box for Universal Credit, and the equivalent for the EPS systems, enables patients to correctly declare their exemption,” the document reads.

People who are in receipt of Universal Credit meeting the specified criteria, should continue to select box “K” on the reverse of the current prescription form, the guidance explains. Universal Credit: Who is eligible for help with health costs? A person qualifies under Universal Credit if, on the date they claim help with health costs: They receive Universal Credit and either had no earnings or had net earnings of £435 or less in their last Universal Credit assessment period, or

They receive Universal Credit, which includes an element for a child, or the claimant (or their partner) had limited capability for work (LCW) or limited capability for work and work-related activity (LCWRA), and they either had no earnings or net earnings of £935 or less in their last Universal Credit assessment period.

A National Audit Office report from May 2019 found that 5.6 million penalty charge notices (PCNs) have been issued since 2014. Since 2014, around 1.7 million PCNs have been issued but subsequently withdrawn because a valid exemption was confirmed to be in place following a challenge. The report listed Universal Credit as one of the factors contributing to “mistakes and confusion” when claiming free prescriptions. It read: “Universal Credit claimants are only eligible for exemptions if their monthly earnings are below a specified level.