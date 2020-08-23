Universal Credit payment date changes take place this month – are you affected?

UNIVERSAL CREDIT payments may be made on a different day to usual this month, as temporary changes will come into effect.

How is Universal Credit paid?

What is Universal Credit?

Universal Credit is a payment intended to help with living costs, and it may be that it is claimed by someone who is out of work, unable to work, or on low income. Unlike the legacy benefits it replaces, this payment is made monthly.

That is, it is paid every month following the first payment. Universal Credit claimants can face a wait of up to five weeks for the initial payment. This is made up of a one-month assessment period and up to seven days for the payment to be made, guidance on the government website states. From then, the claimant will be paid on the same date of every month.

That said, if this payment date falls on a weekend or a bank holiday then usually, the person will be paid on the first working day prior. In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the Summer bank holiday falls on Monday August 31 this year. This means that some people who were expecting their payment on that date can instead expect to receive it earlier. As such, claimants who would have got their payment between August 29 and 31, will instead get it early.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) should make the payment on Friday August 28. This should be carried out automatically, meaning the claimant will not need to do anything to get the earlier payment. The same rule applies for other benefits payments. Some people, for instance, may have been due their state pension payment on Monday August 31.

However, this would instead be paid on the Friday prior. How is Universal Credit paid? The payment is usually made to the claimant’s bank, building society, or credit union account. However, as some people may not be able to open any of these accounts, there may be an alternative. Those in this situation are told to call the Universal Credit helpline to arrange this.

What is Universal Credit? Universal Credit is replacing a number of benefits payments, known as legacy benefits. These are: Child Tax Credit

Housing Benefit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Working Tax Credit Should a person currently be receiving any of these benefits, they are directed not to do anything unless the DWP contacts them about moving to Universal Credit, or they have a change in circumstances they need to report.

How is Universal Credit paid?

What is Universal Credit?