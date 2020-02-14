Universal Credit rollout: Those migrating to the new system could receive a top-up payment

UNIVERSAL CREDIT is the new benefits system that has been designed to replace six existing benefits. Universal Credit replaces child tax credit, housing benefit, income support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) and working tax credit.

The new system was designed to make the benefits system more straightforward, by combining all of the support into a single payment. However, the rollout has been riddled with issues. The original plan was for Universal Credit to be live and fully integrated by April 2017. That launch date has been pushed back to September 2024. The delays have been caused by a number of issues such as administrative difficulties, budgeting problems and hesitancy from claimants.

Migrating from the old benefits system to the new one has been trialled in various parts of the country to limited success. Neil Couling, a senior civil servant who is at the forefront of the rollout detailed that there is evidence that people are scared to embrace Universal Credit. This can be illustrated by a recent trial in Harrogate. A pilot rollout of Universal Credit was trialled in the town in 2019 but the results were uninspiring.

Will Quince, the MP for Colchester, was questioned by Margaret Greenwood who represents Wirral West on how the scheme was progressing. As Ms Greenwood detailed: “The Government pushed through regulations on the managed migration of universal credit pilot only days before the summer recess without giving Members of this House a vote, as promised. “In October, the Secretary of State said she was surprised by the small number of people who transferred in the pilot. “How many claims have now been processed, and how can a pilot of up to 10,000 households possibly give a realistic picture of how transferring more than two million people could work?”

Mr Quince replied: “Universal credit provides a safety net but, importantly, does not trap people in welfare. The hon. Lady is right that we are running a pilot in Harrogate. “The numbers are relatively small at the moment: just under 80, with around 13 having moved on to universal credit. “I can see that she is shocked, but it has been rather deliberate. My clear instruction to officials was to take this slow and steady, and to go at the pace the claimant requires. “I want us to ensure that we have the information necessary to roll out universal credit without leaving anybody behind. We have to get it right.”

While many seem to be unwilling to move onto the new system, there are procedures in place to ensure that claimants do not see lower levels of benefits. The Government has put a “transitional protection payment” system in place. This payment is a top up for those who migrate to Universal Credit from the old system but end up receiving less money. If that is the case, the government will pay the difference to ensure the claimant doesn’t lose out.