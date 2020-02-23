Universal Credit sign in: How to sign in to your Universal Credit account

UNIVERSAL CREDIT is the controversial benefits system replacing a number of legacy benefits. Following the first stages of the UK roll-out, it is possible for new benefits claimants and those who have had a change in circumstances to access their Universal Credit account online – here is how.

Universal Credit is a six-in-one benefits system which is replacing Child Tax Credit, Housing Benefit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) and Working Tax Credit. A pilot scheme is currently taking place in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, for the movement of existing legacy benefits claimants onto Universal Credit.

The gov.uk website currently tells existing legacy benefits they do not need to do anything, unless the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) contacts them about moving onto the payment, or are required to report a change of circumstances.

Guidance on the government website explains the steps users should follow in order to claim Universal Credit. First of all, this is checking that the applicant is eligible. Next, a person needs to create an account and make a claim.

The website states: “You need an online account to claim Universal Credit.” Once a person has created an account, they must submit the claim within 28 days. The website adds users should apply for Universal Credit online. Claimants must apply as a couple if they and their partner live together – but they do not need to be married. After submitting a claim, claimants may wish to check their account – and this can be done by logging in online.

Users can log in to their Universal Credit account online via the government website. The page that a person needs to head to is the “Sign in to your Universal Credit account” page. Here, it says that a person can sign in to the Universal Credit account in order to do a number of things.

Applying for an advance on the first payment Seeing the statement Reporting a change in circumstances Adding a note to one’s journal Seeing one’s to-do list Seeing when their next payment will be Seeing the Claimant Commitment

Gov.uk says users should use the username and password they set up when they applied for Universal Credit. The claimant can ask for a reminder if they are no longer sure what this is. Should a person be in need of financial support, they can use an independent calculator to find out what benefits they could get, how to claim, and how their benefits would be affected if they start work. A number of these are signposted on the Gov.uk website, and they include calculators hosted by Turn2us, Policy in Practice, and entitledto.

