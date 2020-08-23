Universal Credit: The action Britons need to take ‘straight away’ to avoid losing payment

UNIVERSAL CREDIT provides financial support to individuals right across the country who may need a helping hand. But there is one particular issue claimants should bear in mind to ensure their payment is not stopped.

Universal Credit has been claimed by increasing numbers of people within recent months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and thus the UK lockdown. And with unemployment unfortunately forecast to rise in the coming months, it is likely many people will be relying upon this form of support. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) payment offers financial assistance to individuals who are either on a low income or have found themselves out of work.

To be eligible, Britons must be over the age of 18, but under the State Pension age laid out by the government – although there are some exceptions for 16 to 17-year-olds. They must also have £16,000 or less in savings between them and any partner they may have. Those who are claiming Universal Credit can usually expect to receive a payment once every month, following up to a five-week wait for the first payment. This will be deposited into a bank account of their choice to be used to meet day to day living costs.

However, as many find Universal Credit particularly important, it is worth noting the circumstances in which a payment may be reduced or stopped. This could potentially cause issues for the millions of people who claim the benefit from the DWP. Britons are urged to check they have updated any changes of circumstances in their Universal Credit claim. The gov.uk website states: “You need to report changes to your circumstances so you keep getting the right amount each month.

“Your claim might be stopped or reduced if you do not report a change of circumstances straight away.” There are a number of relevant changes claimants should report, a full list of which is outlined on the government website. However, such changes include having a child, moving to a new address, rent going up or down, and changing bank details. Reporting these changes straight away means claimants will not be paid too much or too little – with the payment potentially adjusted to suit their new circumstances.

The government has made this process simple, so claimants can update with ease. A change of circumstances can be reported simply by logging into one’s Universal Credit account. Here, Britons will be prompted to enter changes that could affect their Universal Credit payment. But for those who may have had their payment stopped, there is also a procedure to follow. The government has explained payments are usually stopped if a person does not meet their responsibilities as laid out in their Claimant Commitment.