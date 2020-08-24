Universal Credit UK: Claimants can get £67 boost from this date – does it apply to you?

UNIVERSAL CREDIT is a payment which may be claimed in order to help with living costs, such as if a person is on a low income, out of work, or unable to work. The payment amount will increase for some people on a certain date.

Universal Credit is the payment which is replacing the six legacy benefits: Child Tax Credit, Housing Benefit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), and Working Tax Credit. The payment is made monthly – although it may be that it is paid twice each month for some people who live in Scotland.

There are a whole host of factors which affect how much a person gets via Universal Credit. The payment is made up of a standard allowance, and it may be that some people can get more than this via extra amounts. There are a number of circumstances which may enable a person to get the additional amounts. Examples of these are if they have children, have a disability or health condition which prevents them from working, or they need help paying rent.

It may be that claimants opt to use an independent benefits calculator in order to work out how much they could get. Another factor to note is that earnings affect the payments. For each £1 earned, the payment reduces by 63 pence. That said, some people may qualify for the work allowance – something which enables them to earn a certain amount before the Universal Credit payment reduces.

It’s important to be aware that circumstances are assessed each month, meaning how much a person gets may change. Furthermore, the benefit cap may limit the total amount of benefit that one receives. How much is the standard allowance? The monthly standard allowance that a person gets is dependent on circumstances such as age and relationship status.

For a person who is single and under 25, the monthly standard allowance is £342.72. However, a single person who has reached their 25th birthday, would be able to get more than £67 per month than a counterpart who has not, under the current rates. That’s because the monthly standard allowance for a person who is single and 25 or older is £409.89. Those in a couple in which both partners are under 25 can get £488.59 (for both).