Universal Credit UK: DWP reveals six entitlements claimants may not know they can receive

UNIVERSAL Credit provides millions of people with financial support which has only become more important in recent months. The DWP have revealed that since mid-march, over 2.5 million households made a new claim for Universal Credit.

Universal Credit can provide people with a monthly payment if they’re on a low income or out of work entirely. Claimants also need to be aged between 18 and state pension age, have less than £16,000 in savings and be living in the UK.

Universal Credit has become essential for many people over the last few months as coronavirus impacted income and employment across the country. According to the ONS, estimates for July 2020 showed that the number of employees on payrolls dropped by 730,000 when compared to March 2020. Additionally, in the three months leading up to June 2020 the UK saw large falls in pay, with the total nominal amount dropping by 1.2 percent on the year. Regular nominal pay also fell by 0.2 percent, with the first negative pay growth in regular nominal earnings occurring since records began in 2001.

Universal Credit can provide relief for these types of issues but new claimants may not realise that additional support is available. Claimants of Universal Credit can be entitled to other state support measures and the DWP have recently released a list of six entitlements that claimants may not know about: “You can get up to 50 percent off train and bus travel if you are eligible for a Jobcentre Plus Travel Discount Card, which is great for getting you to interviews and appointments as well as being valid for all other journeys you make. Speak to your work coach to find out more. Those receiving Jobseekers Allowance may also be eligible.

“More than £13,000 a year of childcare costs can be reimbursed through Universal Credit. Costs can be reported online, and those in work while in receipt to Universal Credit can apply for up to 85% of their childcare costs, up to £646.35 per month if you have one child and up to £1,108.40 for two or more children. For more information visit the Understanding Universal Credit website.

“Starting work? We’ve got it covered. The Flexible Support Fund is available to help you cover the costs of starting work. This money does not have to be paid back, and can cover the costs of things like clothing and uniforms to start work, and travel to interviews. Again, speak to your work coach to find out more.

“If you are having a child you may be entitled to £500. Known as the Sure Start Maternity Grant, households on Universal Credit can benefit from a one-off payment of £500. This does not have to be paid back and will not affect the benefit payment you receive.

“You could save on your Council Tax bill and in some cases you may not need to pay anything at all. Depending on your circumstances and where you live you may be eligible for a Council Tax Reduction. Apply for one on gov.uk.

“Get paid to save. The government’s Help to Save scheme offers people who receive Universal Credit, and some people entitled to Working Tax Credit, incentives to save anything from £1 up to £50 per month. After two years of saving, the government will give you an extra 50p for every £1 you have saved. More info on gov.uk.”

The DWP have also tweaked the application process in recent months to make it easier for people to make a claim, as Will Quince, the Minister for Welfare Delivery, noted: “These are challenging times, but claiming benefits doesn’t have to be challenging. “If you need help, our staff are here to simplify the system and make sure you’re getting the right level of support. “We are helping people to access the support they need, and Universal Credit unlocks a wide range of extra help with essential bills, such as housing, travel and childcare costs.” The DWP went on to provide guidance on how claimants can access the additional entitlements.