Universal Credit UK: How do you get Universal Credit if you self-isolate?

UNIVERSAL CREDIT is a payment which a person may be able to claim if they’re on a low income or they’re out of work. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, some people may wonder how they can claim and receive the benefit. What happens if a person needs to self-isolate?

Universal Credit is a payment which is replacing six legacy benefits, and these are Child Tax Credit, Housing Benefit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), and Working Tax Credit. With the coronavirus outbreak seeing hundreds of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the UK, some people will wonder how they can get Universal Credit if they need to self-isolate.

A person needs to apply for Universal Credit online, meaning this can be done at home. So, if a person needs to self-isolate, provided they have access to the internet, they should be able to submit their application. Gov.uk states that a person might also need to phone the Universal Credit helpline in order to book an interview with a work coach. “You’ll be told if you need to do this after you apply,” the government website says.

A section of Gov.uk’s Understanding Universal Credit guidance explains what a person should do when it comes to coronavirus. Here, it tells people making a new claim: “Don’t delay making your Universal Credit claim, even if you think you may be affected by coronavirus.” The payment is made monthly, and it can take up to five weeks for the first payment to be made. During this time a person may be able to apply for an advance, however this must be paid back – beginning from the first payment. If a person needs to make an appointment and they’re affected by coronavirus, they’re directed to call the number they’re given when they submit their claim and to explain the situation.

“Jobcentre Plus staff are ready to support you if you need to self-isolate,” the website says. Universal Credit claimants who think they may have been affected by coronavirus are being urged by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to contact their work coach as soon as possible. This can be done by using the online journal, or by calling the Universal Credit helpline. The governemnt guidance says: “If you can’t attend a jobcentre appointment because you need to self-isolate, don’t worry. “Tell us as soon as possible to avoid a sanction.”

In order to ensure payments aren’t stopped or reduced – something which is known as a sanction – people are being urged to contact their work coach to explain the situation, and this can be done via the online journal or by phone. Universal Credit claimants who are in work and self-isolating are directed to report this in the usual way, with this being via the online journal. For some, this could mean they work fewer hours. Gov.uk says that the amount of Universal Credit a person receives should adjust due to this. “If this means you are working fewer hours, the amount of Universal Credit you receive will adjust as your earnings change,” the website explains.