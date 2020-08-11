Universal Credit UK: How much a person receives each month is dependent on these factors

UNIVERSAL CREDIT is a vital living support payment for millions of Britons. However, the amount people can expect to receive is likely to vary dependent on a number of factors.

Universal Credit provides people with valuable financial assistance if they are eligible to receive the payment. It is currently administered by the Department for Work and Pensions, with claimants expecting a payment regularly – once every month.

To be eligible for Universal Credit, a person must be over the age of 18, but under State Pension age. They must also be resident in the UK, and have less than £16,000 worth of savings. Universal Credit is designed to help individuals who are either on a low income, or who have found themselves out of work. The benefit payment is made up of a standard allowance, available to all claimants, and then any extra amounts which may apply to a person’s circumstances are added on top.

Claimants can receive extra Universal Credit in the following circumstances: If they have children

If they have a disability which prevents them from working

If they have a health condition which prevents them from working

If they need help paying rent or meeting other housing costs Standard allowances also vary dependent on a person’s age and relationship status. Thankfully, the government has provided further guidance, allowing those who make a claim to see how much they should receive. Single people who are under the age of 25 can expect to get £342.72 per month.

Those who are single and above the age of 25 can currently receive a slightly higher amount of £409.89 a month. People who are in a couple where both members are under the age of 25 are entitled to receive £488.59 to split between them. And those in a relationship where either partner is over the age of 25 can get £594.04 to share. If a person has one or two children, they will receive an extra amount for each child, and those with three or more children will get a sum for at least two children.

And those with a disability or health condition will receive an amount if they have a limited capability for work. It is worth noting, however that claimants’ circumstances are assessed every month. This can ultimately have an effect on how much a person is paid for the entire assessment period. Any changes in circumstances can alter how much a person receives in Universal Credit. This is also the case for those who may recommence work, or begin to earn more money.