Universal Credit UK: Roll out delayed – what has DWP said about movement to payment?

UNIVERSAL CREDIT began to be rolled out in 2013 but it has been controversial since launch. The new benefits system has been trialled in stages across the country but now the full rollout has been delayed.

Full rollout of Universal Credit will now be delayed again until September 2024. With the original date for the system going live meant to be 2017, this is expected to add £500 million to the overall cost. Will Quince, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, detailed that claimants will not lose any money as a result of the change. Officials say that a key issue is that not enough people are moving to the benefit as quickly as expected. There is an overall fear of moving to the new Universal Credit system.

Claimants may be worried about switching to the new system as it has been inflicted with various problems since it started. There have been reports of claimants having to wait for around five weeks for the first payment to come through. As a result of this, some have fallen into debt. While waiting for the first payment, it is possible to receive an advance to help with the delay. However, this advance needs to be paid back in full once the benefits start coming through. The payments for the advance are taken directly from the benefit, leading to a potential debt spiral.

Universal Credit was introduced as a system to combine and simplify a number of existing benefit payments. Universal Credit has replaced child tax credit, housing benefit, income support, income-based jobseeker’s allowance (JSA), income-related employment and support allowance (ESA) and working tax credit. For most who previously received any of those benefits, no action was needed to switch over to the new system. However, some may have to take action if they have a change in circumstances that need to be reported. Some may also be contacted by the Department for Work and Pensions directly to discuss moving to universal credit.

A change of circumstances needs to be reported to the government to ensure correct amounts of payments are received. Claims may be reduced or stopped entirely if changes are not reported correctly. Changes can include finding or finishing a job, having a child, moving in with a partner, starting to care for a child or disabled person, moving to a new address, changing banking details, rent increases or decreases, changes in health, illness preventing meetings with a work coach or employment and any changes to earnings for the self-employed. To report any of these changes, or update any personal information, claimants are required to sign in to their Universal Credit accounts. Once logged in, changes can be reported along with other options such as checking on payment dates. Claimants will have been given a username and password for this when they applied for Universal Credit but a reminder can be requested if the details have been forgotten.

Those who fail to meet their “claimant commitment” responsibilities or update their details correctly may face a sanction. These sanctions can include payments being reduced or halted. There are different levels of sanctions and they’re based on what the claimant has done and how often it has occurred. Sanctions can effect those in couples slightly differently. If Universal Credit is applied for with a partner and only one of them does not meet their responsibilities, than only half a sanction will be given.