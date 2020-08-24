Universal Credit UK: Will the payments face income tax? Full details revealed

UNIVERSAL Credit is a state benefit that can provide claimants with an income that is based on their circumstances. So long as a person is eligible, they’ll receive payments once a month.

Universal Credit payments are designed to help people with their living costs if they’re out of work or on a particularly low income. It is a relatively new benefit which will eventually replace six legacy benefits which include Child Tax Credit, Housing Benefit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) and Working Tax Credit.

The income received from Universal Credit will not have income tax levied on it. This is important to note as some of the legacy benefits that it is replacing will have income tax levied. People will be eligible for Universal Credit so long are on a low income and: Are aged between 18 and state pension age

Have less than £16,000 in savings

Are living in the UK

The amount a person will receive will be dependent on their living situation. For example, a claimant may receive additional payments from Universal Credit if they’re raising children, have a disability or need help with housing costs. A claimant’s circumstances will be assessed every month, meaning the income they receive may also change every month. There is also a benefit cap in place which may limit how much a person could receive from Universal Credit.

Despite all of this, there are “standard allowances” in place which all claimants will receive as a minimum. These standard allowances are based on the claimant’s age and circumstances and are as follows: Single and under 25 – £342.72 per month

Single and 25 or over – £409.89 per month

In a couple and both are under 25 – £488.59 per month (for both)

In a couple and either are 25 or over – £594.04 per month (for both)

If the claimant is employed, how much Universal Credit they’ll receive will also be dependent on their earnings. Universal Credit payments will reduce gradually the more they warn. It will reduce by 63p for every £1 earned. There is a “work allowance” in place which can allow certain Universal Credit claimants to earn a certain amount before their payments are reduced.