Universal Credit UK: You may be eligible for hardship payments – check now

Universal Credit sanctions may be given out if the claimant fails to do what they’ve agreed to in their claimant commitment without good reason. If a sanction is given, the Universal Credit payments may be reduced or halted altogether.

If this occurs, some claimants may be able to get some emergency money to help cover the costs of certain household expenses like utility bills.

This is known as a hardship payment.

The hardship payment itself will be paid as a loan, meaning the claimant will need to repay it when the sanction ends.

These repayments will usually be made from future Universal Credit payments, meaning that a claimant’s income will be lower until the debt is paid off.