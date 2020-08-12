Universal Credit warning: Your payments will be reduced the more you earn – full details

UNIVERSAL CREDIT may be claimed by people who are on a particularly low income or who are out of work entirely. The amount they’ll receive will depend on their specific circumstances.

Universal Credit payments are typically made up of a standard allowance with extra amounts added onto it. These additional elements are based on certain living situations such as if the claimant has children, a disability or needs help with housing costs.

The standard allowances in place are what everyone will receive as a minimum and they’re based on two specific circumstances: how old the claimant is and their relationship status. The standard allowances are as follows: Single and under 25 – £342.72 per month

Single and 25 or over – £409.89 per month

In a couple and both are under 25 – £488.59 per month

In a couple and either of them are 25 or over – £594.04 per month

Earnings and savings levels will be one of the main elements that affects a Universal Credit payment. Currently, a claimant will not be able to receive any payments if they have more than £16,000 in savings (which can be shared with a partner). If they have between £6,000 and £16,000, they’ll be able to receive Universal Credit but their eventual payments will be reduced. On top of this, if the claimant is employed, how much Universal Credit they’ll be able to get will be dependent on their earnings.

The Universal Credit payment will gradually reduce the more the claimant earns. For every £1 earned, the payment will reduce by 63p. A claimant can earn a certain amount before their Universal Credit is reduced if they or their partner are either: Responsible for a child or young person

Living with a disability or health condition that affects their ability to work

This is known as the work allowance, which in itself will be lower if the claimant gets help with housing costs. If the claimant gets support for housing costs, their monthly work allowance will be £292. This will increase to £512 if they do not get housing support. Universal Credit is designed to encourage people to get into work where they can and so as the claimant’s income increases, their payment will reduce until they’re earning enough to no longer need state support. If earnings decrease after this, the person involved will be able to claim Universal Credit again.