Universal Credit: Why your payment could be reduced – or stopped

UNIVERSAL CREDIT is a payment which is intended to help with living costs, and it may be claimed by people who are out of work or on a low income.

Universal Credit: How earnings affect payments

Universal Credit: A change in circumstances

Universal Credit is usually made monthly, and it is replacing a number of following benefits. These are: Child Tax Credit, Housing Benefit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), and Working Tax Credit.

Universal Credit payments are made up of a standard allowance and any extra amounts which may apply to the claimant. Examples of this may be is if they have children, need help paying their rent, or have a disability or health condition which prevents them from working. It’s possible to use an independent benefits calculator in order to see how much a person could get. Factors such as earnings can affect the payment amount, and the benefit cap may limit the total amount of benefit that a person receives.

Circumstances are assessed each and every month. Should a person have changes in their circumstances, these can affect how much the person is paid for the entirety of the assessment period – not just from the date that they’re reported. Universal Credit: How earnings affect payments If a person is employed, how much they get will depend on their earnings.

It will reduce gradually as a person earns more – for every £1 they earn, the payment will reduce by 63 pence. There’s no limit as to how many hours a person can work. Some people can earn a certain amount before their Universal Credit is reduced, and this is known as the work allowance. This is if a person or their partner are either responsible for a child or young person, or living with a disability or health condition that affects their ability work.

A person has a lower work allowance if they get help with housing costs. Universal Credit: A change in circumstances There are various reasons why a Universal Credit may reduce, and this includes if a person does not report a change of circumstances straight away. A person will need to report changes to their circumstances so they keep getting the right amount each month.

Gov.uk details that changes can include: Finding or finishing a job

Having a child

Moving in with a partner

Starting to care for a child or disabled person

Moving to a new address

Changing bank details

A person’s rent going up or down

Changes to a health condition

Becoming too ill to work or meet the work coach

Changes to one’s earnings (only if one’s self-employed) A person can report a change of circumstances by signing in to their Universal Credit account.

