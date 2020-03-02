Universal Credit: You can earn and save this much before payments are reduced

UNIVERSAL Credit and other benefit payments can be affected by the amount of money the claimant has in savings. The Money Advice Service detail that ‘savings’ can constitute such things as cash held in savings accounts or property which is not the main home.

Universal Credit is a means-tested benefit that is affected by both income and savings. Other benefits that are affected by savings include Income-based Jobseekers Allowance, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Housing Benefit, Income Support and Pension Credit. Eligibility for Universal Credit is dependant on a number of factors including if the claimant is on a low income or out of work, if they’re over 18 or under the state pension age and if they’re based in the UK.

However, one of the biggest elements that affects eligibility for Universal Credit is savings amount. Currently, there are savings limits in place that can decide entirely if the claimant receives benefit payments. If the claimant, or their partner, have £6,000 or less in savings it will not have an impact on their claim. This number rises to £10,000 for people over state pension age. If the claimant or their partner has £16,000 or more in savings they will automatically not be entitled to Universal Credit or other benefits.

Universal Credit payments vary depending on the claimants circumstances and this is reflected in the savings rules. For claimants who have savings or capital between £6,000 or £16,000 the first £6,000 sill be ignored when working out payments. The remaining amount is treated as if it gives the claimant monthly income of £4.35 for each £250, or part of £250. This can come across as a bit of a complex calculation but the Money Advice Service provides an example of how this would work in practice:

The claimant has £7,000 in a savings account and the first £6,000 is ignored. The remaining £1,000 is counted as giving a monthly income of £17.40. The sum of £1,000 is divided by £250 which gives four as an answer. £4.35 is then multiplied by this figure: four times £4.35 is £17.40. So, this means that £17.40 will be taken off the monthly Universal Credit payment. There are separate calculations for the other benefits and state perks including pension and tax credits.

On top of savings, earnings will also affect the amount a claimant receives. So long as the claimant is employed, their Universal Credit payment will be affected by their income levels. It will reduce gradually as the claimant earns more. For every £1 the claimant earns their payment will be reduced by 63p. However, there are certain allowances in place to ensure certain claimants don’t struggle financially or fall behind with bills. There is a work allowance in place which allows certain people to earn a certain amount before payments are reduced.