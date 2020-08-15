Universal Credit: You may not need to complete the full application process – this is why

UNIVERSAL Credit has seen unprecedented demand in recent months as coronavirus wreaked havoc on the economy. Unfortunately, this may continue for the foreseeable future as the UK struggles to cope with recession.

Universal Credit claims have shot up in recent months and another wave of applicants may come through as the economy continues to struggle. Some people however may not have to go through the full application process when making a claim.

In some instances, it may be the case that Universal Claimants are not making a clam for the first time. They could be reapplying for Universal Credit and if it has been more than six months since their last payment, an entirely new claim will need to be put through. However, if the person’s last payment was less than six months ago, it’s unlikely that they’ll have to go through the whole application process again and the claim should take less time to complete. To complete this shortened application, claimants will need to log into their existing Universal Credit online account.

Universal Credit can be claimed by most people who are on a low income or are out of work entirely. They must also be: Aged between 18 and state pension age

Have less than £16,000 in savings

Living in the UK

The amount paid out to claimants will vary from person to person as they’re based on the claimant’s circumstances. All claimant’s will receive a standard allowance as a minimum but they will also get extra payments for things such as raising children, having a disability or needing help with housing costs. These kinds of circumstances are assessed every month and as such, the payments could change from month to month. There is also a benefit cap in place which can limit the total amount of payments a claimant can receive.

The standard allowances that will be received as a minimum are based on the claimant’s age and relationship status. They are as follows: Singe and under 25 – £342.72 per month

Single and 25 or over – £409.89 per month

In a couple and both are under 25 – £488.59 (for both)

In a couple and either are 25 or over – £594.04 (for both)