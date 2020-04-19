Uplifting news: Retirees have a dance and lost…

An NHS nurse says finding her engagement ring two-and-a-half years after losing it has given her renewed strength in difficult times.

Meanwhile, elderly residents at a retirement home were filmed having a socially distant dance session.

Here is a look at some of the day’s more uplifting stories you might have missed.

A lamb has been given the name Zoom after it was born while the farmer was on a video chat with friends.

Rachael Caton, from near Malham, was dialling into a video chat with a group of eight school friends, but had to combine the call with her lambing duties, choosing to call her friends using the WiFi in the lambing shed.

Fiona Kyle, from Skipton, told the PA news agency: “For the whole call whoever was speaking, you could just hear sheep.”

When Mrs Caton told her friends the lamb had started to be birthed, she angled her phone in such a way as to allow everyone to see it appear.

Mrs Kyle said: “We all got a little look, then everybody else was talking for a bit and suddenly she said ‘the lamb’s out!’ – and there it was.”

An NHS nurse said she “cried with happiness” having found her engagement ring two-and-a-half years after losing it in the garden.

Alison Brown, who is training as an advanced clinical practitioner, found her ring on Sunday at her home in Kent after she lost it around 30 months ago.

The Browns will be looking forward to 15 years as a married couple in September, but finding the ring came with additional significance due to Mrs Brown’s work as a nurse.

Mrs Brown told PA: “I felt blessed to find it, yet guilty I was happy at a time when so many are suffering in the world. Something I’m witnessing first hand.

“Finding my ring today has given me even more strength and positivity.”

– A closed pub has raised charity money with rainbow drawings from locals of all ages

A pub in Norfolk is filling its windows with rainbow art from locals to raise money for a hospital.

The Ram Inn in Brundall has raised more than £800 after the daughter of some of the pub’s regulars decided she wanted to put “a rainbow of hope” in the window.

The pub’s landlord Martin Burrekoven-Kalve and his husband then decided to involve the whole community, resulting in more than 80 rainbow pictures in its windows drawn by locals of all ages.

The pub will be donating a pound for each rainbow, with local customers and groups donating money too, all of which will go to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

“People have been stopping to take photographs outside as they take their daily exercise,” Mr Burrekoven-Kalve told PA.

– Residents of a retirement village joined together to dance from their balconies

Residents of a retirement village joined together for an afternoon of socially-distanced dancing from their balconies.

Those living in Platinum Skies’ Chapters development in Salisbury were led by local musician Chris Manning in a concert of swing classics, performed in the courtyard garden, with residents singing and dancing along from the comfort of their own homes.

Chief operating officer David Hines said: “It is so encouraging to see that our residents remain in such high spirits and were all so keen to join in this musical celebration.”

– A therapy dog handler has launched a “pawtrait” campaign for young hospital patients

A therapy dog handler has launched an alternative campaign for young hospital patients who are unable to get visits from the dogs during the coronavirus outbreak.

While golden retrievers Leo, Milo, Quinn, Archie, Jessie, Hattie and Pollyanna cannot be at their bedsides, a local illustrator has produced a series of “pawtraits” for the children to colour in and share online.

Handler Lyndsey Uglow has delivered 1,500 drawings, produced by illustrator Daniel Howarth, to children at home and in hospital.

Ms Uglow said: “We wanted to find a way to maintain the presence of therapy dogs, so we had the idea of creating a ‘pawtrait’ of the seven golden retrievers to give to patients which they can colour in themselves and share on social media for their friends and relatives or give to staff as a thank you.

“We are also urging any children who want a fun activity to do at home to use our drawings to write a message to someone they want to thank, can’t visit at the moment, a keyworker or even to the residents of nursing or care homes.”