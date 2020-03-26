Urban Dictionary coins the word `covidiot´ to describe…

The Urban Dictionary has coined the term “covidiot” to describe those who go against public health advice amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The definition reads: “Someone who ignores the warnings regarding public health or safety.

“A person who hoards goods, denying them from their neighbours.”

The online dictionary gives examples of how the phrase can be used, including: “Did you see that covidiot with 300 rolls of toilet paper in his basket?”

The new definition has been voted up hundreds of times by users of the website.

At a Downing Street press conference, NHS England National Medical Director Stephen Powis said people stockpiling essentials including food, medicine, and toilet paper “should be ashamed”.