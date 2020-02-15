Urgent baby food recall: Lidl warns Britons over products posing serious risk due to mould

Lidl stores in the UK and Northern Ireland are recalling Lupilu Organic Baby Food Pouches due to the possible presence of mould in the products. Mould in the products could make it unsafe to eat.

The FSA is advising: “If you have bought any of the above products do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

Notices issued in Lidl stores say: “If you have bought any of the above mentioned products, do not eat them. Instead, return them to a Lidl GB store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.”

It added no other products besides those listed below are affected.

Additionally: “Lidl GB wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”