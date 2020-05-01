Urgent warning over flesh-eating ulcer that could be made WORSE during the coronavirus epidemic

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Cases of a flesh-eating bacteria that causes dangerous ulcers could be increased because of the coronavirus pandemic, medical experts have warned.

With most people confined to their houses during lockdown measures, many people are turning their attention to their gardens but doctors are warning they should wear proper clothing.

A mysterious infection, known as the Buruli ulcer or Bairnsdale Ulcer, which eats away at muscle and fat cells has seen a wave of cases in recent years, mostly in Victoria and North Queensland.

‘We strongly encourage people to protect themselves from the Buruli ulcer by wearing long sleeved shirts, long pants, covered shoes and gloves while gardening,’ Barwon Health Infectious Diseases deputy director Dan O’Brien said.

Professor O’Brien told the Geelong Advertiser that any injuries no matter how small should be properly treated.

‘It is important to avoid insect bites as much as possible, treat any injuries with antiseptics and dressings, and cover any wounds if present to avoid their exposure to the soil,’ he said.

In October 2019 health authorities in Victoria offered free tests for the infection after a spate of the ulcers on Victoria’s Surf Coast.

The bug, found in stagnant water, possum droppings and carried by mosquitos, was first detected in the Mornington Peninsula, and then Aireys Inlet and suburban Geelong, the health department confirmed.

‘There have been a small number of cases detected in these areas, but the risk of transmission remains low,’ state chief health officer Brett Sutton previously said.

Symptoms might include redness and show four to 10 weeks after exposure, but generally appear about four to five months later, the department said.

There were 240 cases of the ulcer confirmed in 2019 in Victoria, down from 299 during the same period last year.

Researchers were given $3 million last year to investigate the disease which can cause permanent muscle and nerve damage by damaging tissue down to the bone.

There were also a spate of cases in far north Queensland in 2019 which led to the infection being called the Daintree ulcer after the area’s famous rainforest.

Since 2010 there has been a 400 per cent increase in cases of the ulcer in Australia, however, no new confirmed cases of the ulcer have been found this year.