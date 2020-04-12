US Coronavirus: Mississippi Couple Died From COVID-19 Complication While Holding Hands

The latest victim of the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, is a Mississippi couple with a touching story. Dying only minutes apart, they both departed while holding each other’s hands.

Jenny and Frances Williamson, both 72, fell to the virus Wednesday. They had contracted the coronavirus during a cruise, according to Fox News. The couple had been married for more than 50 years and Rick Clark, their pastor at the North Long Beach Baptist Church in Long Beach, Mississippi, said that their faith had been “central” to their lives.

Clark was also present at the couple’s private service. The service had been livestreamed on Facebook from the Riemann Family Funeral Home in Long Beach, where the couple lived. At the time of coronavirus lockdowns, private funeral service gatherings are discouraged, as visitors might risk themselves contracting the virus from others as well.

Jerry served in the US Navy and is a cancer survivor, while Frances is a retired phlebotomist. It wasn’t the first time that they fell ill after a cruise. However, according to the pastor, this time was different.

Mississippi had its first case of coronavirus last March 11, Live Science reported. To date, there are 51 deaths and 1,738 positive cases in the state. In the U.S., Mississippi is in the middle of the pack on a list of states with the most cases. Gov. Tate Reeves has issued a statewide stay-at-home order that began at 5 p.m. of April 3.

The cases have prompted Molina Healthcare of Mississippi to donate $26,000 as aid to food banks in the state. It is to be distributed to 12 nonprofit organizations, as per ABC. The aim is to help these food banks restock and service those who cannot go out because of the virus.

Meanwhile, the couple’s pastor said, even while in the hospital and with ventilators aiding their breathing, the couple never forgot to be concerned for each other. The pastor added that COVID-19 definitely takes toll on both those who have it and those that don’t.