US Justice Department Warns About People Intentionally Spreading COVID-19 Amid Deliberate Coughing Reports

Deputy attorney general Jeffrey Rosen of the U.S. Justice Department outed a memo on Tuesday stating that there may be cases of people deliberately spreading the novel coronavirus amid growing fears about further infections in the country.

According to the POLITICO, Rosen’s memo reiterated that there may be people in the country who are fixated on “purposeful exposure and infection of others with COVID-19.”

It is unclear whether Rosen has received reports about some people around the country who appear to be harassing others despite fears surrounding the COVID-19 crisis.

On the same day that Rosen’s memo emerged, Daniel Tabussi of Carlisle, Philadelphia was charged by the North Middletown Township Police with multiple charges related to harassment, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and others.

Authorities said Tabussi went to the Karns grocery store at Spring Road’s 1700 block during “seniors-only” hours. He allegedly approached a senior who was wearing medical gloves and a medical face mask, ABC affiliate WHTM-TV reported.

Upon getting close to the elderly shopper, Tabussi allegedly coughed deliberately beside the senior and laughed as he made multiple coughing sounds. Furthermore, police reported that Tabussi told the elderly man he was infected with the novel virus.

Authorities revealed that the elderly man is currently recovering from pneumonia. It is worth noting that seniors, much more those with underlying conditions, are at high risk of contracting the COVID-19 strain.

In another American state, there was another report of deliberate coughing on other people.

On Tuesday, New Jersey governor Phil Murphy said a man from Manalapan purposefully coughed on a female employee at a Wegmans food store on Sunday. The man, identified as George Falcone, is from Freehold.

According to CBS News, the employee asked Falcone to step back while she covered items at the prepared food section where there was an open display. Prosecutors said the woman was concerned that Falcone was too close to where she was.

Falcone then allegedly leaned toward the employee and deliberately coughed. He reportedly laughed afterwards and told the woman that he has the coronavirus.

Aside from charges of terroristic threats, Falcone is also faced with harassment and obstruction charges.

Authorities have since called on people to stop spreading fear and intimidating others at this time. As of Tuesday evening, the United States recorded at least 53,204 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 700 deaths.