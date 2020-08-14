US proposes change to shower rules after Trump complained about washing his hair

The US Government has proposed upping the allowed flow of water from a showerhead so Donald Trump can achieve the perfect hairdo.

Since 1992 the country’s bathrooms have been shaped by a piece of legislation which determines how much water can run through a showerhead.

As things currently stand they cannot squirt out more than 2.5 gallons a minute, which is the equivalent of five and a half large bottles of Fanta.

The Trump administration is calling for this to change however, arguing that the limit should apply to each nozzle rather than the overall fixture.

The Department of Energy proposed the changes on Wednesday, the month after Trump made his opinions on shower nozzles clear.

“So showerheads – you take a shower, the water doesn’t come out,” he said at the White House.

“You want to wash your hands, the water doesn’t come out. So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer?

“Because my hair – I don’t know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect.”

As much as the President’s bouffant is important to him, it is further down others’ agendas.

Andrew deLaski, the executive director of the Appliance Standards Awareness Project, said the proposals were “silly” and could result in enough gushing water to flood a bathroom.

Last December, Trump said environmental regulators were looking at sinks, faucets and toilets to revise rules meant to conserve water and fuel that heats it.

“People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once,” Trump told a meeting of small business leaders at the White House.

Consumer groups decried the plan, saying current rules saved consumers money by conserving water and fuel.

The proposal would effectively allow shower fixtures to include multiple shower heads that would get around the 2.5 gallon (9.4 liter) per minute standard Congress set in 1992, when Trump’s fellow Republican George H.W. Bush was president.

The Energy Department also proposed easier standards on clothes washers.

The Trump administration says its regulatory rollbacks save average American households $3,100 (£2,374) a year.

But conservationists say easing bathroom fixture standards could

boost energy and water costs.