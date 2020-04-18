US Releases Coronavirus Guidelines On When Movie Theaters, Restaurants, Other Establishments Could Reopen

The United States released new guidelines on when movie theaters and other establishments could reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. government is working on reviving the economy, which includes reopening the movie theaters. The plan called “Opening Up America Again” includes a list of criteria for states and regions to follow. Among the criteria that must be accomplished to slowly bring back the life outdoors are the following, according to Variety:

All of the criteria should be satisfied within a 14-day period for a state to move to Phase One, which allows for large venues to open up including movie theaters, sporting venues, and restaurants to name a few. However, they have to practice the “strict physical distancing protocols” which include maintaining at least six feet distance between individuals.

Although people would be allowed outdoors, non-essential travels are still discouraged and gathering in groups larger than 10 “that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing” should be minimized.

In Phase Two, “moderate physical distancing protocols” is to be followed. Individuals are discouraged from gathering of 50 or more people. Meanwhile, Phase Three refers to the “new normal” where the restrictions for public venues are down to “limited physical distancing protocols.”

The announcement is promising to Cannes, which declined to cancel its event. According to Cannes director Thierry Frémaux, they want to be present in the fall to contribute to the economy. He believes that it will be beneficial if the theaters were to reopen.

“What each and everyone must understand is that if we fight, it’s not (for) the festival itself, but to support the economic relaunch of the whole sector, on a global scale — the films, the artists, the professionals, the theaters and their audiences,” Frémaux explained.

President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci noted that 29 states are “in the ball game” of reopening soon. The list includes Montana and Utah which they said could reopen “literally tomorrow.”