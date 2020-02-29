US signs peace agreement with Taliban to pull troops out of Afghanistan

The United States this Saturday signed a peace agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all American (and NATO) troops from Afghanistan, after more than 18 years of conflict.

According to the BBC, in 14 months, the gradual withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan should be concluded, during which the Americans pledge not to use force.

The agreement between the parties was announced after a meeting in Qatar’s capital Doha, which US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has described as “historic”. “This is a moment full of hope, but it is just the beginning, there is a lot of work ahead in the diplomatic field,” he said in Doha.

Mike Pompeo also said that the United States has a “realistic” view of the deal, but that it is “seizing the best opportunity for peace in a generation”.

The European Union (EU) has already called for negotiations for a lasting peace among Afghans to start “without delay”. “The EU considers the conclusion of the agreement between Afghanistan and the USA and between the USA and the Taliban an important first step towards a complete peace process, with negotiations between Afghans at the center,” said the European Union’s policy representative. Josep Borrell, in a statement on behalf of the 27 Member States.

The signing of the agreement comes a week after the international coalition led by the United States and the Taliban pledged to reduce violence in the region. At stake is the possibility of direct negotiations between the rebels and the Afghan Government, which the insurgent movement had so far refused, and which should lead to a permanent peace treaty, ending a war that dates back to 2001 and which has become the longest military conflict in which the United States was involved.

The United States invaded Afghanistan after the September 11 attacks in 2001 to defeat the Taliban, which housed Osama Bin Laden.

More than 2,400 US soldiers were killed during the conflict and about 12,000 are still in Afghanistan.