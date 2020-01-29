Use an iPhone on O2? You must update your smartphone right now, and here’s why

APPLE iPhone owners, who happen to use the O2 network, should download and install the latest iOS 13 update to solve an irritating issue when trying to make calls or accessing the web via 4G data.

If you own an Apple iPhone and use the O2 network then there’s a vital update that should be download right now. Apple has just released its latest iOS 13.3.1 upgrade and it fixes an irritating issue that some users have been facing with their mobile signal.

The glitch was first spotted earlier this month with customers owning an iPhone XR experiencing intermittent problems that have left them unable to make or receive calls, send texts or access 4G data services. O2 confirmed the issues with a spokesperson saying: “We’re working closely with our partners to resolve an intermittent issue affecting some of our customers using iPhone XR. “In the meantime we thank any customers affected for their patience.” Luckily, it seems that the gremlins have now been rectified with Apple’s iOS 13.3.1 sating that it “fixes an issue where O2 customers could experience intermittent network connectivity.” To get this update on your phone simply head to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap Download and Install. JUST IN: Update your iPhone now! Apple rolls-out iOS 13.3.1 upgrade with crucial bug fixes

It’s worth noting that the update is over 200MB in size so you should ideally be connected to Wi-Fi before trying to download it onto your device. Along with that O2 problem, there are numerous other updates in this latest release including fixes for the camera, CarPlay and Mail. Here’s the full list of updates from Apple in iOS 13.3.1 • Fixes an issue in Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode • Adds a setting to control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip • Addresses an issue that could cause a momentary delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo taken on iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro

• Resolves an issue with Mail that could cause remote images to load even when the “Load • Remote Images” setting is disabled • Fixes an issue that could cause multiple undo dialogs to appear in Mail • Addresses an issue where FaceTime could use the rear facing ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera • Resolves an issue where push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi • Addresses a CarPlay issue that could cause distorted sound when making phone calls in certain vehicles • Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod