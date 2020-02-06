Used car market could be set for a dramatic post-Brexit surge as consumer confidence soars

USED car sales are predicted to see a post-Brexit boom as motoring experts predict major growth for 2020, slaughtering project fear claims of mass recession after the UK’s departure from the European Union.

Overall used vehicle sales are predicted to soar in 2020 as consumer confidence rapidly increases after Brexit uncertainty comes to a close. Data has revealed the used car market is set for a dramatic turnaround in 2020 as prospective buyers surge to purchase a new vehicle to see in the new decade.

Used car sales were down by four percent in 2019 but a late surge has raised optimism of a turnaround among car experts. Total sales increased by 21 percent in December after Boris Johnson won a majority to end the political deadlock in parliament. In-depth analysis showed figures were also up 25 percent in July 2019 compared to the previous twelve months after Mr Johnson was made the new Conservative leader. However, sales fell around November as uncertainty increased in the run-up to the General Election.

The data suggests political certainty is paramount to maintaining a strong used car market across the nation. Neil Addley, managing director of motoring research firm JudgeService said: “So far, that confidence looks to have continued in the new year for both new and used cars. “It will be interesting to see how the numbers stack up for the rest of 2020.” December saw the used car market deliver its strongest December performance for seven years which raised hopes of a revitalised market. Data from Cap HPI shows average values of vehicles at three years and 60,000 miles on the clock fell by just 0.2 percent over the month.

Superminis and city cars actually increased in value by around £50 in a major win for motorists and prospective sellers. Derren Martin, head of valuations at Cap HPI attributed the success of the used car market was down to steady consumer demand and inconsistencies with the sales of new cars. He said: “As we move into 2020, initially at least, we are likely to see a stable or even strong used car market. “Volumes are unlikely to increase to any great degree, and there is even the potential for the delay of company cars being returned into the used market, as drivers wait for new tax rules in April, where there is zero benefit-in-kind for zero-emissions cars.”

A recent analysis from AutoTrader revealed used car prices have risen by over £500 over the past year to hit an average of over £13,000. Although the news is bad for prospective buyers, the group said this was good for the overall market as it showed growth in consumer confidence. SMMT data shows overall new car sales were down by 2.4 percent in 2019 after a drop run sales for diesel cars. Electric vehicles saw the highest growth with a 14 percent increase over the course of the year.