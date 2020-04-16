Usher Shares Struggles, Most Bizarre Food Eaten During Forced Quarantine Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Usher shares how he spends his time during the quarantine period amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Usher opened up about his life on quarantine in SiriusXM’s “The Heat” on Friday (April 10). The “Love in This Club” hitmaker highlighted the most bizarre food he has eaten while in isolation.

“I open my refrigerator up and was like, ‘What the hell do you want now?’ It’s crazy,” Usher said who confessed that he is trying to stay health and fit.

“Right now it’s like, you just want to feel good, You want to eat cereal, you want to eat all the stuff [that makes you feel good.],” Usher shared.

However, there was a particular food that he wasn’t happy about. He considered it a “bizarre” food choice.

“Why the hell am I in Atlanta eating crackers and smoked oysters?” he shared. “I’m like, canned smoked oysters? Why? It’s just to do it.”

Aside from struggling with his food choices, the “Climax” singer confessed that he is also adjusting to being less active.

“You ain’t spent all day working so you not built up this, ‘I’m ready to go home and just go to sleep.’ You’re just sitting around all day — even if you choose to do some push-ups or sit-ups or run or jumping jacks or whatever you’re doing in your home — that’s still not enough,” Usher continued.

Despite the unlikely changes, “The Voice” alum also recognizes the positive side of being quarantined at home. According to him, most of the time, the people are too busy and their minds are preoccupied throughout the day, the current situation has given everyone a “chance to really, really deal with ourselves.”

Nikki Bella also made the same realization while sharing a make-up free selfie with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on Instagram. According to her, she missed her laser and facial sessions. She goes through a lot of physical changes due to her pregnancy. She has lots of pigmentations and pimples, she also gained weight. However, she realized that “it’s pretty amazing to start to see the real, natural you again.” She encouraged everyone to appreciate the flaws, the changes and their age.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd said in an interview that he was angry with Usher’s song “Climax” because it was too similar to his style of music. Selena Gomez’s ex felt that Usher’s song was inspired by his music, but the “Burn” singer denied it.