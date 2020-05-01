Valero swings to first-quarter loss as COVID-19 erodes…

April 29 – Independent U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp said on Wednesday it swung to a loss in the first quarter as lockdowns to suppress the coronavirus crushed demand for its gasoline, jet fuel and other products.

Valero reported a net loss attributable to stockholders of $1.85 billion, or $4.54 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with a net income of $141 million, or 34 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

