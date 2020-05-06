 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Valorant numbers dip below 100M, but still setting records

By Denis Bedoya on May 6, 2020

Valorant viewership has dipped below 100 million hours watched, but the game is still drawing record numbers.

According to figures published by The Esports Observer for the week of April 20-26, Valorant ranked No. 1 on Twitch with 65.29 million hours watched.

That total dwarfs the figures for other esports titles including League of Legends (29.61 million), Fortnite (21.38), Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (17.45), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (16.16) and Dota 2 (11.04).

Riot Games launched the closed beta version of Valorant on April 7.

Denis Bedoya
