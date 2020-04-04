‘Vanderpump Rules’: Randall Emmett Threatens To Get Revenge On Tom Schwartz

“Vanderpump Rules” newbie and Lala Kent’s beau, Randall Emmett, has a bone to pick with Tom Schwartz.

During the March 17 episode of the Bravo show fans witnessed the wedding of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. Before the nuptials took place though, there was a bit of a hiccup when the best man-a.k.a Randall- went missing. When he was found it looked like he was just chilling out and relaxing in bed, but on a recent episode of “Give Them Lala… with Randall”, he set the record straight.

“I want to make this clear to Tom Schwartz — cause Tom Schwartz can say whatever he wants to say — he [expletive] me bad,” the 49-year-old said sternly before explaining that he told Schwartz to text him when the groomsmen were ready.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Feb 25, 2020 at 7:42am PST

“I said Schwartz please text me when they’re ready,” he explained. “He said ‘Randy, I got you.'”

However, Schwartz never sent that text and Randall proceeded to wait and watch tv with Stassi Schroder’s boyfriend, now fiancè, Beau Clark, until he got a “wacko” text from Lala letting him know that pictures were already being taken.

“Now I’m like freaked out I feel horrible because I would never be late for something like that. That’s an important thing,” “The Irishman” producer said.

READ: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Spirals Out Of Control In Post Wedding Depression

When he confronted Schwartz about the lack of follow-through, his response was a simple “I forgot”.

Jax and Brittany’s wedding took place almost a year ago in June 2019 in a beautiful Kentucky castle, but Randall hasn’t forgotten about the betrayal and admitted that he is plotting on getting even with the TomTom bar co-owner.

“Schwartz I’m coming for you,” he warned. “I just haven’t figured out how I’m going to do it but payback is a [expletive].”

“Vanderpump Rules” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m on Bravo.