‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spoilers: Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Talk Season 8 Reunion

Numerous programs are facing a manufacturing standstill amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and among them is Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules.”

The bulk of the program’s material comes from recording that has actually taken place over the prior summer season, there is one episode, in certain, that happens closer to when the program actually broadcasts: the get-together special.

The reunion for Season 8, which is presently broadcasting, was scheduled to movie on April 3 but has been postponed. Numerous programs have adjusted to the present times by making use of video calls to continue their programs, yet that is something two of the “Vanderpump Rules” celebrities– Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright– would not be too keen on.

READ:‘Vanderpump Rules’: Randall Emmett Threatens To Get Revenge On Tom Schwartz

“I would be so irritated due to the fact that I have a lot to state,” Jax, 40, informed DailyMail about a digital cast reunion. “So, I would really feel like I would not be able to get what I needed to say out.”

“It would certainly be so very easy to just walk out, like, everybody stands up and also tornados off when they’re crazy,” Brittany, 31, included. “I would certainly resemble, ‘bye’ as well as just shut off the stream.”

As for that Jax has a lot to claim to, that’s most likely his fellow co-star Tom Sandoval. In March, the newlyweds chatted with Entertainment Tonight, and also Jax exposed that the 2 have not spoken in practically a year– something he prepared to address at the reunion.

“I have not spoken with him since the wedding, so every little thing for me, in my point of view, this is absolutely nothing– I’m not bashing him or anything, he’s just a star,” Jax said. “I would certainly attempt too if I looked stupid and after that, suddenly, I’m at a wedding event.”

“But I’m gon na leave this alone,” he added. “We’re gon na place it on time out as well as we’ll re-evaluate it back on the reunion.”

“Vanderpump Rules” broadcasts Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.