‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Schwartz Explains ‘Awful’ Comments About Wife Katie Maloney

What was supposed to be a simple prank turned into a fight for Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

After Tuesday’s episode of the series showed Tom sling a slew of “awful” comments about his wife, Tom recalled the incident during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on Wednesday.

“Way out of line, way douche-y,” the bar owner said of his actions. “I was hammered. We’d been drinking all day, which is usually a recipe for disaster within the confines of our relationship.”

“I don’t know, it’s something about the way she responded [to the prank] just rubbed me the wrong way. I tried to explain to Beau the next day — first of all, I know I was wrong — but in that moment I saw her as the embodiment of a YouTube comment or recreational outrage,” Tom said in an attempt to further explain his actions and referencing Stassi Schroeder’s fiancé Beau Clark.

Finally, after being coaxed by Stassi who chimed in and urged him to “just apologize,” he gave in.

“I’m sorry, I love you,” he finally told Katie. “I was way out of line.”

It all started when Jax Taylor, with a lot of help from Randell Emmett, pulled off a prank that involved actors posing as police and arresting an unsuspecting Tom Sandoval. The prank was in retaliation for Sandoval TP-ing Jax’s house.

During the “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” Schwartz dove deeper into what triggered him to have such an intense reaction to his wife.

“Katie was like stewing and she was really upset, visibly upset,” he explained. “I know it’s my wife [and] that I should be compassionate, but instead I got really annoyed. I thought it was really self-indulgent… It really really rubbed me the wrong way and I was [expletive]-faced.”

Schwartz added that he “felt horrible” and could “barely sleep” after he’d said what he did.

“Vanderpump Rules” airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.