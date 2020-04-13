Vanessa Bryant On ‘The Wizenard Series’: Kobe’s Wife Remembers, Celebrates Black Mamba’s Legacy

Vanessa Bryant remembers his husband, Kobe Bryant, on a social media post and thanked everyone for supporting his legacy.

Bryant took her gratitude to Instagram and posted a book entitled, “The Wizenard Series.” She captioned her post, “5 championships. 5 NYT bestsellers. The Mamba Strikes again.”

Bryant said that the late basketball superstar would’ve been proud to see the continuation of his work with “The Wizenard Series: Season One.” A week earlier, Bryant announced on the same social media platform that the book was out.

Bryant’s death came as a surprise to everyone but since that incident Granity‘s books, “Epoca: The Tree Of Ecrof,” “Legacy And The Queen,” “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play” and “The Wizenard: Training Camp ” became bestsellers, CBS Sports reported.

“The Wizenard Series: Season One” was created by Kobe Bryant and written by Wesley King. The book tells about the story of Reggie, who dreams about basketball. The thing is, he is a benchwarmer of the worst team in the league, West Bottom Badgers.

The book can be purchased online, through Amazon with four formats and edition. For Kindle, the book is priced at $8.13. For hardcovers, “The Wizenard Series: Season One,” can be ordered for $15.99 at Amazon.com; $18.99 at BookSeller USA, LLC; and $35.43 at BrookBookstore.

In comparison to the real world and the life of Kobe Bryant as an athlete, one must go through tedious pieces of training and basketball court trials before he or she could master the art of playing the game —more so, become a legend.

Fans loved Bryant’s love and passion for the sports. Despite changing paths —from physical sports to writing— his love for basketball did not falter. Bryant, together with his daughter Gigi and 7 other passengers, were on their way Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball game when their helicopter crashed on Jan. 26.

After the circuitous recovery of the bodies and thorough investigation of the incident, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office finally determined the cause of death. All nine victims suffered from blunt force trauma and the manner of death was certified by the coroner’s office as an accident, CNN reported.

The world mourned over their deaths. Fans and friends of the Bryant family extended their sympathies to Vanessa and the entire family. In response, Bryant’s wife, through an Instagram post, thanked the millions of people who supported and prayed not only for their family but also the ones left by the other seven victims.