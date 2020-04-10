Vanessa Hudgens Connects With Friends On Virtual Hangout Amid Social Distancing

Social distancing has not stopped Vanessa Hudgens from spending time with her friends. The actress and singer recently hung out with her friends in a virtual meeting and shared a picture of it online with her followers to show everyone how it is done.

Hudgens’ friend Isaac Calpito recently hosted a hang out on Zoom and Hudgens shared a picture of that meeting on her Instagram page. She thanked Calpito and Zoom for helping her stay connected and also for keeping her endorphins flowing while practicing social distancing.

The picture Hudgens shared online shows her in her room with an exercycle in the background. In the post, she told her fans that it is important to stay active and continue to stay hopeful during these challenging times.

While Hudgens has been practicing social distancing to the best of her ability, she recently went out to get some food from a local eatery in Los Angeles. Pictures of her outing that have been posted on Just Jared show how she tried to go out incognito by wearing a black raincoat, Prada bucket hat, and sunglasses.

Apart from getting some food, Hudgens was also spotted getting something from a pet store. The actress has a mix breed or poodle pup named Darla.

Hudgens previously got massive backlash for her comments about the social distancing measures that are being adopted to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Entertainment Weekly reported. In a candid message to the fans on social media, the actress was expressing her frustration about all that is happening. She said that she respected the fact that the world is facing a dangerous virus, but she seemed to suggest that people dying from it is “terrible” but “inevitable.”

After facing the backlash, Hudgens apologized for her comments. She has since turned off the comments on her Instagram page.