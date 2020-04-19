Vanessa Hudgens Shares Hilarious Video For ‘Disney Family Singalong’

Vanessa Hudgens is excited about an upcoming “High School Musical” reunion at the “Disney Family Singalong” event. The singer and actress shared a hilarious video online of her practicing for the event from her home.

“Had such a blast putting this together,” Hudgens wrote in the Instagram post.

She didn’t sing any songs in the video but jokingly used her hands as a clapper for different takes of making the video. The actress described the upcoming reunion as “special,” because it is happening at a time when the world needs to “spread some joy.”

“HSM” franchise director Kenny Ortega has also confirmed the reunion on social media. According to E! News, some of the stars the fans can expect to see at the event, apart from Hudgens, include Zac Efron, Monique Coleman, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu.

Ortega was not able to reach Efron quickly. But, when they were finally able to connect with him, the actor readily agreed to be a part of the online event. Ortega also promised the fans that they will see the “spirit” of all the stars when they all come together for the “Disney Family Singalong.” The director added that the stars know that this is an opportunity to “strengthen spirits” of all the viewers.

What will the stars do during the online event? Ortega promised the “HSM” fans that they will get to hear the actors sing “We’re All In This Together,” the theme of the franchise that the director feels is appropriate for the current situation.

The “HSM” alumni recently got together for a virtual hangout on Zoom, Entertainment Weekly reported. Hudgens shared a screenshot of the meeting with her fans online, and the picture showed all the stars making funny faces at the camera. It isn’t clear if they all sang “We’re All In This Together” to practice during the meeting.

Apart from the “HSM” stars, the “Disney Family Singalong” event will also bring together actor from movies like “The Descendants,” “The Cheetah Girls,” and “Zombies.” Just as the “HSM” alum had a virtual meeting, “The Cheetah Girls” stars Raven-Symoné and Kiely Williams also got together for an Instagram live stream.

“The Disney Family Singalong” will be held on April 16 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.