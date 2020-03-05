VAR: Stockley Park ADMIT wrong Giovani Lo Celso red card decision in Chelsea vs Spurs

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso left his leg in on Cesar Azpilicueta, but the challenge went unpunished by VAR.

Stockley Park chiefs have incredibly held their hands up and admitted they were wrong not to send of Giovani Lo Celso. The Tottenham man appeared to stamp on Cesar Azpilicueta as they battled for the ball on the touchline, but VAR was happy for the challenge to go unpunished and play to continue.

It comes a huge surprise, as replays showed that the Argentine clearly planted his studs into the upper shin of the Chelsea captain. Michael Oliver did not see the incident which was therefore reviewed at Stockley Park. But after seemingly watching it back over ten times, Oliver was told by his colleagues that there was nothing wrong with the challenge. Frank Lampard and the home crowd, were rightly incensed. JUST IN: Liverpool have one concern about Timo Werner transfer as £50m release clause considered

Now according to Jake Humphrey, BT Sport have been informed by Stockley Park that they made a mistake. He tweeted: “BREAKING: We have been speaking to Stockley Park who have admitted they got the decision wrong and Lo Celso should have been sent off… @btsport” Mark Chapman then added to that, claiming that those at Stockley Park want to reiterate it was a human being making the decision. They also add that upon reflection the challenge did tick the boxes of being a red card. DON’T MISS Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards shared secret to success with Jamie Carragher Man Utd signing Bruno Fernandes and resurrection of two stars have disrupted transfer plan Jamie Carragher says ‘big Liverpool problem’ can spark Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho deals