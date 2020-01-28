Varadkar crisis: Irish election wipeout looms as desperate PM ‘dials up risk’

LEO VARADKAR is set to ramp up warnings against opposition party Fianna Fáil over the next few weeks of the Irish election campaign, amid waning support for his Fine Gael party.

Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s current Prime Minister – or Taoiseach, is struggling to achieve widespread support during the election campaign, as his party risks being kicked out of government. Fianna Fáil has currently overtaken the governing party in the polls, showing that Mr Varadkar’s party is struggling to make the case for re-election. In an effort to win over voters in the crucial weeks leading up to the February election, Fine Gael look set to paint the main opposition party as financially reckless.

Senior sources within Fine Gael told the Irish Times the party would increase the volume and frequency of its warnings about returning control of Ireland’s national finances to Fianna Fáil. One source said Fine Gael will “dial up the risk and dial up the economy” and attack Fianna Fáil “bald-headed” on its past economic record as well as its future proposals outlined in its manifesto. They hope such an approach will win back swing voters. But Fianna Fáil sources have brushed off the warnings and pointed out that such a strategy had already failed to register with voters in the early weeks of the campaign.

One party source said Fianna Fáil is prepared for what it called “Project Fear on steroids”. They plan to counter the economic argument with an emphasis on quality of life issues, health and housing. A series of opinion polls suggest confidence in the Taoiseach has plummeted. One poll, published yesterday by the Irish Mail on Sunday, revealed Mr Varadkar’s party had dropped by six points.

The survey of 1,031 potential voters was carried out between January 16 to January 25 and found that just 22 percent of those asked said they were backing Mr Varadkar and Fine Gael. Fianna Fáil came top of the poll with 27 percent of the votes, gaining two points since November. A second poll also indicated a shock defeat for the Mr Varadkar and his ruling party. The Sunday Business Post survey conducted by Red C showed Mr Varadkar’s party had its lowest-ever rating with him as the leader.

It showed support for Fine Gael had fallen seven percentage points to 23 percent since its last poll in November. This is the first time Mr Varadkar’s party has fallen behind in the Red C poll series since he came to power in 2017. The survey of 1,000 prospective voters was conducted between January 16 to January 22. There is now growing nervousness throughout the party about the progress of the general election campaign.