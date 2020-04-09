VCU F Santos-Silva declares for NBA draft

VCU forward Marcus Santos-Silva declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

“I feel like it’s a perfect time for me to put my name in so I can get the feedback that I need to make a final decision,” the 6-foot-7 junior wrote Friday on Instagram. “I am excited to take the next step in my career.”

Santos-Silva averaged 12.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots and led the Rams with 10 double-doubles in 31 games in 2019-20.

After coming off the bench as a 2017-18 freshman, Santos-Silva started all 64 of VCU’s games the past two seasons. Shooting 57.3 percent from the field, he averaged 8.5 points and 6.4 rebounds in 97 career games.

Santos-Silva, who made the 2019 Atlantic 10 All-Tournament team, plans to retain his eligibility and leave open the possibility of returning to the Rams for his 2020-21 senior season.

