Veggie pasta bake recipe: How to make veggie pasta bake

PASTA BAKE is a hearty meal that will feed the whole family. Here’s how to make the classic dish vegetarian.

Pasta bake is a weekday staple: delicious, easy to throw together, and quick to make. This recipe can be frozen and eaten later on, so it is perfect for people on the go with little time to cook after work. Got a mix of meat eaters and veggies in the house? Serve everyone with this veggie pasta bake recipe.

Veggie pasta bake is a tasty way to get some of your five a day while filling yourself up. It’s a dish of pasta baked with sauce and topped wth lots of melted cheese, so you can really add any vegetables you like to it. This recipe takes between 40 to 55 minutes to make from start to finish and makes two large portions. Double up on the ingredients to make more, or half to make a single portion.

Ingredients 500g tub Neapolitan pasta sauce (from the chiller cabinet)

a good handful of fresh basil￼ leaves

250g pkt fresh stuffed spinach and ricotta tortellini

100g pkt mozzarella, sliced

2 tbsp grated fresh parmesan￼

1 tbsp pine nut

mixed salad leaves, to serve

Method Assemble the sauce. Preheat the oven to 180C/gas 4/fan160C. Tip the pasta sauce into a large bowl and thin it down with 100ml/31⁄2fl oz water. Alternatively, make your own pasta sauce with some passata, red peppers, oil, thyme, basil, and red onions. Once you’ve done the sauce, it’s time to add the pasta.

Scatter in the basil leaves and tortellini, season with salt and freshly ground pepper, and give it all a really good stir. You can use whatever pasta you like, even a basic penne. Cook it according to the instructions and then add it to the dish. Tip half the pasta mixture into two individual gratin dishes, or a bigger one depending on how much pasta you are making. Then, tear half of the mozzarella and scatter over each dish. Use as little or much as you want.

Spoon the rest of the pasta and sauce on top and press the pasta down a little so it doesn’t stick above the sauce too much. Tear the remaining mozzarella and scatter on top with the parmesan and the pine nuts. Now the hard bit is done, it’s time to bake the dish. Put the dishes on a baking sheet to catch any spills, and bake for 25-30 minutes until golden and bubbling.

Serve the pasta bake with a delicious side salad of your choice. Alternatively, treat the bake as a side itself next to some meat, veggies, or potatoes. If you want to make this dish with some meat, next time try adding tuna, bacon, or chicken. Other popular additions are sausage and salmon.

If you feel particularly indulgent, try serving your pasta bake with garlic bread or potato wedges. To make garlic bread, you need: 1 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp butter, softened

1 bunch of basil

1 small ciabatta

2 tbsp grated parmesan (or vegetarian alternative)

2 garlic cloves,crushed All you need to do is heat the grill to high, and start beating together the mayo, butter and garlic clothes until smooth. Chop the basil, stir it in and season with salt and pepper. Halve the ciabatta lengthways and spread the butter on the halves. Sprinkle with parmesan and grill for two to three minutes.

