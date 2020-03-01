Venezuelans fight to consume enough food

For Yeri Guerra, living during the crisis in Venezuela means that sometimes he skips breakfast so that his two young children can eat before going to school. Other days, none of them eat.

“Sometimes they don’t go to school because I don’t have them to give them, to make them breakfast,” and leaves them locked up at home, he said.

Guerra, a 39-year-old widow who lives in a poor neighborhood in Caracas, is not alone. According to a survey recently published by the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), one in three Venezuelans has difficulty putting enough nutrients on the table due to the severe economic contraction and its long political crisis.

The majority of Venezuelans have a poor diet, but unlike recent years, when it was caused essentially by the shortage of basic foods, now the main cause is the high prices that are set according to their cost in dollars. The minimum wage, which most workers earn, is about four dollars a month.

Now “we eat a lot less,” said Guerra, who has lunch with his two younger children in a soup kitchen five days a week. His two oldest children migrated to Colombia because of the crisis.

The money he usually has for dinner is barely enough to buy a chicken drumstick that all three must share. He added that sometimes he does not eat “to reach for them”, and that he misses eating “well” and “in family”.

A nationwide survey based on 8,375 questionnaires revealed the disturbing scenario of a huge number of Venezuelans who survive on a deficit diet, mainly made up of tubers such as cassava and beans because hyperinflation in Venezuela has undermined their purchasing power. Proteins such as eggs and meat are luxuries that are not available to everyone.

A total of 9.3 million people – almost a third of the population – suffer from moderate or severe food insecurity, WFP said in its report. Food insecurity is defined as the inability of a person to obtain basic dietary requirements.

The study indicated that it is a concern throughout the country, although some states such as Delta Amacuro, Amazonas and Falcón, which are among the poorest, have higher levels.

Even in more prosperous regions such as Caracas, it is estimated that one in five people have difficulty eating well.

Wilfredo Corniel, a priest of the “San Miguel Arcángel” church of the “El Cementerio” neighborhood, in the west of the Venezuelan capital, has said that one of the first things he noticed when he arrived in the sector in 2016 was that at each corner – – where there was crowded garbage, between five and six in the afternoon – people rummaged through the waste in search of food.

One day, in front of a butcher shop, he said he saw “a dog fighting with a man for a bone.” That motivated the young parish priest to feed the hungry, including forgetting the penances of Lent, in one of the poorest and most violent neighborhoods in the country.

The parish priest – with the help of neighbors and merchants – distributes a plate of food five days a week to about 150 people, mostly children and the elderly.

Corniel is mainly concerned that food insecurity has a permanent impact on that generation that is hungry at an early age.

“The most vulnerable group are children,” which can lead to many problems such as poor academic performance, malnutrition, growth problems and future reproduction, he said.

The PMA study was conducted exceptionally at the invitation of the Venezuelan government.

The administration of President Nicolás Maduro has been reluctant in recent years to invite international organizations to assess the humanitarian situation in his country. WFP said it was given “complete independence” and collected data in the country “without any restrictions”.

The United Nations agency “hopes to continue its dialogue with the Venezuelan government and continue talks that will focus on the way forward to provide assistance to those in food insecurity,” he said in a statement.

The Maduro government has not made statements about the results of the study.

The problem seems to focus more on the difficulty of obtaining food than on its availability. Seven out of ten people reported that it is always possible to locate them, but indicated that it is difficult to acquire them due to high prices. 37% reported that they have lost their job or their business due to the severe economic contraction in Venezuela.

The country has been plunged into a political and humanitarian crisis that has forced more than 4.5 million people to leave in recent years. Maduro has managed to maintain himself in power and maintain the support of the military despite the attempts of opposition leader Juan Guaidó to overthrow him and the increasing sanctions of the United States.

Maduro repeatedly blames the government of US President Donald Trump for the situation in his country and his government has urged the International Court of Justice to initiate an investigation arguing that financial sanctions are causing suffering and even death. However, the country’s problems in feeding its citizens and providing medical care precede Washington’s sanctions.

“The Venezuelan reality changes every month,” said Carolina Fernández, a Venezuelan human rights activist who works with vulnerable women.

“Food insecurity is now worse, partly because of the dollarization of the economy,” Fernandez said, noting that the study was conducted in the third quarter of last year, when the sale of dollar-priced products was not as widespread.

The survey revealed that 74% of families have changed their eating habits to deal with the problem, which includes reducing the variety and quality of the food they consume. 60% of the families reported having reduced their portions, 33% indicated that they had accepted food in payment for their work and 20% reported having sold family assets to cover their basic needs.

“We are talking about middle class, lower middle and lower class, all have had to change their habits,” added the activist, noting that frequent blackouts and interruption in the supply of gas and water has also forced the change in eating habits .

The survey also examined interruptions to electricity and water services, finding that four out of ten families suffer daily power outages. Similarly, 40% reported recurrent interruptions in water supply, which further complicates daily life.